Welcome to New Arrivals, where R29 editors test out the latest pieces from their favorite brands and share their top looks. Whether you’re overwhelmed by the number of places to shop or trying to hone in your personal style, come along as we explore ‘fits, fabrics, styling potential, and more by sorting through the virtual and IRL shelves at our go-to shopping destinations.
When you think of May, you might envision blooming flowers and the sweet arrival of warm weather. But here at Refinery29, the fashion editors also see it as the start of the wedding season. If you have one nuptial after another this year, the cost of wedding guest outfits can add up. Enter Abercrombie & Fitch, the R29-reader favorite brand that has a Wedding Shop collection to help dress brides, bachelorette parties, and wedding guests alike with many standout (and under-$200) styles.
After seeing several of the brand’s dresses go viral in the past, I set out to try some new and bestselling styles from the Best Dressed Guest selection for myself — and discovered the store to be filled with dresses for every type of occasion, from formal to destination, and featuring spring trends like bubble hems and drop-waist styles. Read on to discover some of my favorite Abercrombie & Fitch spring and summer wedding guest-approved dresses. (For reference, I’m 5’3” and am wearing a standard medium size in each dress pictured).
When you think of May, you might envision blooming flowers and the sweet arrival of warm weather. But here at Refinery29, the fashion editors also see it as the start of the wedding season. If you have one nuptial after another this year, the cost of wedding guest outfits can add up. Enter Abercrombie & Fitch, the R29-reader favorite brand that has a Wedding Shop collection to help dress brides, bachelorette parties, and wedding guests alike with many standout (and under-$200) styles.
After seeing several of the brand’s dresses go viral in the past, I set out to try some new and bestselling styles from the Best Dressed Guest selection for myself — and discovered the store to be filled with dresses for every type of occasion, from formal to destination, and featuring spring trends like bubble hems and drop-waist styles. Read on to discover some of my favorite Abercrombie & Fitch spring and summer wedding guest-approved dresses. (For reference, I’m 5’3” and am wearing a standard medium size in each dress pictured).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Abercrombie & Fitch Drop-Waist Dresses
While I’ve always loved the drop-waist look on models and celebrities, I was nervous that the silhouette would pronounce my lower stomach and harshly cut into the widest part of my body: my hips. But to my surprise, Abercrombie & Fitch’s top-rated Giselle dress (shown here in two colorways) proved me wrong.
The bodice has boning and fits like a corset, which made me feel secure and gave my body definition. And unlike a traditional straight low waist, this waist is curved, landing above my belly button and slightly curving down to the sides of my hips, which I found very comfortable. The pleated skirt is also flowy and skimmed off my hips, rather than tightly hugging them, which created a nice soft line to the look.
While the black-and-white polka-dot style channels Old Hollywood and would be perfect for a black-tie wedding, the green print would add a nice pop of color at a destination wedding.
The bodice has boning and fits like a corset, which made me feel secure and gave my body definition. And unlike a traditional straight low waist, this waist is curved, landing above my belly button and slightly curving down to the sides of my hips, which I found very comfortable. The pleated skirt is also flowy and skimmed off my hips, rather than tightly hugging them, which created a nice soft line to the look.
While the black-and-white polka-dot style channels Old Hollywood and would be perfect for a black-tie wedding, the green print would add a nice pop of color at a destination wedding.
Abercrombie & Fitch Bubble-Hem Dresses
Yet another dress trend that I was skeptical about was the bubble-hem style (I don't love the low waistline). While I didn’t find either of these looks to be as comfortable as the Giselle drop-waist dress, I did think they were pretty.
I felt like a ballerina in the pink bubble dress. The matte fabric feels more casual, making it an appropriate look for a backyard or a casual wedding. The black mini was flattering from the front, but the low back and short skirt felt better suited for a bachelorette (especially in brighter colors).
I felt like a ballerina in the pink bubble dress. The matte fabric feels more casual, making it an appropriate look for a backyard or a casual wedding. The black mini was flattering from the front, but the low back and short skirt felt better suited for a bachelorette (especially in brighter colors).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruched Dresses
Ruched and draped fabrics are always a winner for party dresses — they look so effortlessly chic and timeless.
I quickly fell in love with the off-the-shoulder style because of the fitted silhouette and soft mesh material (that had me feeling snatched), as well as the abstract floral print. This style was one of my favorites, though the arm holes are slightly tight and the front ruching panels slide up with too much movement so it might not be ideal for a night of dancing.
The green cowl neck midi dress is a classic silhouette. Thanks to a variety of colors, I can see this style working for any season and any type of wedding. Tip: To get more of a maxi length, order this style in a tall length.
I quickly fell in love with the off-the-shoulder style because of the fitted silhouette and soft mesh material (that had me feeling snatched), as well as the abstract floral print. This style was one of my favorites, though the arm holes are slightly tight and the front ruching panels slide up with too much movement so it might not be ideal for a night of dancing.
The green cowl neck midi dress is a classic silhouette. Thanks to a variety of colors, I can see this style working for any season and any type of wedding. Tip: To get more of a maxi length, order this style in a tall length.
Abercrombie & Fitch Printed Dresses
Abercrombie & Fitch has many playful prints (floral, stripes, polka dots, etc.) in vibrant colors across its dress selection, which are perfect for spring and summer weddings. I became particularly fond of the butter-yellow halter dress with abstract print splatters, which would look beautiful at a beach wedding (I took her home with me and will be packing it for my summer vacation as well!). Meanwhile, the watercolor pleated strapless dress would be great for an outdoor or garden-inspired wedding.
More Abercrombie & Fitch Wedding Guest Dresses
While the store selection had plenty of picks, Abercrombie & Fitch’s online assortment is even broader, with new styles dropping every Thursday as well as bestsellers restocked in new colorways. Bonus: You can find many styles online in petite, standard, and tall lengths.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT