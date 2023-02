There are Presidents Day Sales, then there are Presidents Day Sales . We've seen our share of places knock a few dollars off wares we doubt were even selling, but when a reader-favorite retailer discounts nearly everything, even new seasonal arrivals , we pay attention. You heard that right, Abercrombie & Fitch's Presidents Day Sale is up to 20% off on almost everything. Whether you're shopping for wedding season or just your new favorite jeans, through February 20 you canPlus, get free shipping on orders over $99. Now, the downside: a sale where almost everything is discounted is a lot to take in and requires a lot of time sifting through the selections. Cast your worries aside. We've picked out only the best coats and jackets, tops, jeans, one-pieces, and athleisure wear that deserve your attention. We're here to help kickstart your Abercrombie & Fitch shopping extravaganza, so get going.