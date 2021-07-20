When I Want To Feel Something, I Turn To ’90s Shakira

But comparing this new single to her older songs doesn’t really do either of them justice. Shakira’s music is always evolving, which has made her stand out in the industry that expects Latina musicians to stick to one genre. From rock to mainstream pop songs, she’s explored a variety of sounds, some that are as effortless as her amazing dance skills and others that are slightly more gloomy and intimate. “Don’t Wait Up” is a classic pop song, and if this is the lead-up for her next album, I’m excited for this totally new sound. After all, it’s not like I’ve lost ‘90s Shakira. I still look to her early albums when I need some advice or I want to imagine myself in a movie falling in love with my boyfriend all over again. My heart will always hold space for that feeling of finally understanding what her songs were all about, and I’ll love reliving it forever. That’s the power of ‘90s Shakira.

