The Under-The-Radar Beach Destination You DON’T Need A Passport To Visit

In the dead of winter, our vacation M.O. is simple: Take us to a warm, sunny beach. Bonus points if it’s relatively close by, and even better if we don’t need a passport to get there. Enter St. Croix. Located just to the east of Puerto Rico, the island is perfectly situated in the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea (and — you guessed it — U.S. citizens can travel there sans passport).
With picturesque views and white sands, St. Croix is undeniably stunning — but it’s so much more than just a bucket list-worthy island getaway in the sun. For starters, it’s dripping with historical significance, with Danish architecture on almost every block of the two cities for which St. Croix gets the Twin City nickname: Frederiksted (in the west) and Christiansted (in the east). And the cuisine is infused with a vast array of global influences, like African, Danish, European, modern Caribbean, and American.
To see more (in just 60 seconds!), check out the video above.
Advertisement