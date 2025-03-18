29Rooms Is Back — & We’re Giving Away Free Tix To Our Palm Springs Party

Everyone’s favorite party is back — and it’s hitting the road! 29Rooms, our iconic “wild interactive funhouse highlighting style and culture,” is returning in celebration of R29’s 20th anniversary in 2025.
We’ll be popping up all year long, and the first stop on our road trip is Palm Springs, where we will be hosting 29Rooms: The Lunar Lounge on April 12 and 13. A cosmic recharge in the desert, our pop-up is the ultimate chill spot during festival weekend.
Step one: We’re taking over a dreamy Palm Springs home and transforming it into the ultimate intergalactic pit stop. Step two: Chill time. Our VIP guests will enjoy activations such as our Solar Recharge, a poolside oasis where some of our biggest fans can stay hydrated and unwind, or our Astrology Room, where guests will experience expert readings. (Spoiler: We see great things in your future.) Plus, hair, makeup, nail, and skincare touch-ups at our Beauty Space Station will help them to prep for the festival ahead.
While the event is invite only, we’re giving out free tickets to 60 lucky (and randomly selected) R29 fans who are going to be in the area during the weekend.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 21 or older as of Promotion start date. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Promotion starts at 9:00 a.m. PDT on March 18, 2025 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on March 30, 2025. For full Official Rules, visit here. Sponsored by R29, LLC, 34 35th Street, Suite 5A, Brooklyn, NY 11232.
