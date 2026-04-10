SC: We all make mistakes. We were kids. We really have so much to figure out at that point in our life. So look, it happened, and I don't look back and think, I can't believe that this exists. To me, it's just a reminder of the mistakes that kids are making and how mean we can be to each other without understanding why we're being mean, because we're insecure, because we don't know how to process emotions in a mature way at that time. So I look back, back feeling sorry for everybody in that situation, and I think that now, you know the fact that we're older, and it makes me feel more comfortable about where I'm at now, and I've always felt this way. To me, growing older is a beautiful thing, because I don't for a second want to go back to Laguna Beach High School at 18 years old and do that again. And for bad experiences aside, we had great memories, but to be at this place in life much more knowledgeable and be able to have the emotional bandwidth to process certain things, I much prefer this position.