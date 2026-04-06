Why Do The Pitt Cast Shakeups Only Involve Women Of Color?
The Pitt writing out a woman of color for the second time makes it feel less like a story-driven decision and more like the show’s way of meeting a strict woman of color quota that it can’t—or won’t—exceed.
so if heather collins and samira mohan leave da pitt for fellowships, is frank langdon also gonna leave for a fellowship, or do you only have to leave if you're a woc— bug (@inkbugfic) April 2, 2026
the only other thing I'll say about The Pitt is that WOC are not interchangeable. it's not you lose one, you get one, it all evens out. that so many white people in the industry are saying this out loud is wild.— Lizzie ✨ (@lizziethat) April 2, 2026
Sure, but who is cycling in? And why are only WOC cycling out? https://t.co/bKkdBHqjwg— Karla 🇲🇽 • Method Acting Apologist • (@Artisticneed) April 2, 2026
I’ve never seen an American TV show feature so many Asian American characters who aren’t related to one another, and for that, I want to give The Pitt grace to course correct in season 3.