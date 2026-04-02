Are Kitty & Min Ho End-Game? Anna Cathcart & Sang Heon Lee Unpack XO Kitty Season 3

But, they’re also still in high school. Which means whatever comes next, is probably only temporary, a stepping stone to their future selves. This is a reality both Kitty and Min Ho, as well as the actors who play them, recognize. “You get to see that they started this relationship, but sometimes all good things come to an end,” Lee adds. “And even if it's something bad, there will be an ending. But also I feel that the audience should realize it's okay, this is how life works; but there’s always a better thing to look forward to as well. It's not the end of the world.” Which is ultimately the same conclusion Kitty herself seems to have come to as she accepts her place at NYU and jets off to Portland with Min Ho; that whatever comes next isn’t the be-all-end-all. For the first time, Kitty isn’t chasing the future— she’s learning how to live in the now.