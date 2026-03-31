6 Netflix Gems You Should Watch In April
Netflix has some elite content premiering in April. Whether you're after a late-night binge or a soothing documentary to pop on while you eat dinner, we have you covered.
For those missing The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han's XO, Kitty Season 3 is finally here and will transport you to Korea. If you want to dig a little deeper, Beef Season 2 is also arriving, as well as a survival thriller set in Australia starring Charlize Theron. To take a look at the best titles coming to Netflix this April, read on.
XO, Kitty Season 3
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With Kitty Song-Covey (Anna Cathcart) ready to define the relationship with Min-Ho (Sang Heon Lee), Senior Year is set to be her best yet. However, it appears her journey won't be smooth, and her sister Lara Jean (Lana Condor) from To All The Boys I've Loved Before will come and pick up the pieces.
When: April 2
Watch if you like: To All The Boys I've Loved Before
Watch if you like: To All The Boys I've Loved Before
Beef Season 2
Beef is back. The comedy-drama anthology TV show released its first season in 2023, and won eight Emmys, including actor wins for Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Season 2 follows two country club employees who film a fight between the general manager Josh Martin (Oscar Isaac) and his wife Lindsay Crane-Martin (Carey Mulligan), sparking a blackmail war that gets out of control. The show also stars Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton, Youn Yuh-Jung, Song Kang-ho, Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, BM and Mikaela Hoover.
When: April 16
Watch if you like: Baby Reindeer, Windfall
Watch if you like: Baby Reindeer, Windfall
A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough
This documentary follows Sir David Attenborough's relationship with the baby gorilla Pablo and how he became a top Silverback. Filled with filmed gorilla behaviour previously unseen, this is bound to be touching and educational.
When: April 17
Watch if you like: Life In Colour, Virunga
Watch if you like: Life In Colour, Virunga
Funny AF with Kevin Hart
This reality competition show follows Kevin Hart as he seeks to find the next big stand-up comedian. He's tapped some big-name stand-up stars to help him judge the next generation, including Chelsea Handler, Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser and Kumail Nanjiani.
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When: April 20
Watch if you like: Chelsea, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Watch if you like: Chelsea, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Stranger Things: Tales From '85
Stranger Things fans can return to Hawkins with this new animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85. It takes place between the events of Season 2 and 3 and shows all your favourite characters back again, fighting the monsters of the Upside Down. Voice actors include Brett Gipson, Luca Diaz, Jeremy Jordan, Odessa A'zion, Robert Englund and more.
When: April 23
Watch if you like: Stranger Things, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Watch if you like: Stranger Things, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Apex
This action thriller starring Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton and Eric Bana was shot in New South Wales last year, and it follows Sasha's (Theron) terrifying journey as she is hunted by a killer (Egerton). As she scales sheer rock faces in the Australian wilderness, Sasha must try to outwit the man on her tail.
When: April 24
Watch if you like: Don't Move, Prey
Watch if you like: Don't Move, Prey
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