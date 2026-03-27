Zazie Beetz: There were a lot of safety things put into place. The people that got lit on fire, they had to be covered fully, like drenched, head to toe in a gel. I think that keeps the flames cooler. We were dressed in flame retardant clothes, and I had a wig that was dipped in flame retardant liquid that was velcroed on so I could rip it off in case it caught fire. People had to be fire extinguished after every take. And it's intense, and you definitely feel the heat. But I think as an actor, this is what gives you fuel to be able to actually react and engage. I never felt scared, but I just felt aware and present. I always think that adds to performance, which is why I like practical effects. And I'm so glad that so much of this movie used practical gore and puppetry.