Everything We Know About Bridgerton Season 5

In the same interview, Baduza said fans would see Michaela yearning for Francesca, and hopes the queer community feel seen. "What we really want to achieve is giving a realistic view of queer love onscreen and [giving them] a happily ever after. I think [this] is really important for a lot of the queer community to see onscreen, to know it can work out, and that they deserve to also feel love," Baduza said.