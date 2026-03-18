Olivia Rodrigo Is Teasing Her New Era, Here’s Everything We Know About OR3
Livies, it's time to get ready to yell, scream and cry to a brand new Olivia Rodrigo record. The Vampire singer is currently teasing her next era with brightly colored walls around the world. The marketing queen has been keeping fans on their toes, with the wall starting off purple to signify her second album, GUTS. However, the wall in LA has since been painted a lighter color every single night, and we're still not sure what color will represent OR3. There are plenty of fan theories that it could be red, but pink is now a frontrunner.
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We've rounded up all the clues about Olivia Rodrigo's third album below, including the rumoured release date and whether she'll be back to tour in Australia.
When did Olivia Rodrigo finish recording her new album?
On February 25, 2026, Rodrigo's long-time and trusted collaborator, Dan Nigro shared a snap of the pair in the studio. "Finishing records..." he wrote, with the singer commenting: "The palpable stress in this photo hahaha."
What is happening to the purple Olivia Rodrigo wall?
A surprise purple Olivia Rodrigo mural launched in LA, signifying a new era is upon us. However, each day, there has been a team of workers repainting it to a lighter color. It's currently a dusky pink, and the newest TikTok from Rodrigo's official fan account uses the hashtag #OliviaIsComing.
Has Olivia Rodrigo been teasing the color of her new era with her outfits?
Rodrigo stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party in a blush pink Saint Laurent dress, finished with a bow and feathered frills. In a TikTok shared by her official fan account, the caption was telling. "Liv at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Don't ask us the color of anything," they wrote.
@livieshq liv at the @Vanity Fair #oscars party. don’t ask us the color of anything #OliviaRodrigo #VanityFair #Oscars2026 #Livies ♬ all-american bitch - Olivia Rodrigo
During a Paris Fashion Week appearance in early March, Rodrigo also wore a pale pink dress to the Chloé ready-to-wear show. Some fans are convinced her new era will be pink.
What is Olivia Rodrigo's third album called?
There are plenty of fan theories floating around, but some of the most common guesses are "Love", "Amor", "Luck" and "Fool".
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When will Olivia Rodrigo's third album be released?
While some fans hoped Rodrigo would be dropping the album in March, a clue spotted in London seems to hint at an April release. A purple heart-shaped lock was found in London with the same logo, with "April" written on the side. It's since been painted pink, just like the official wall.
@brookethalman1 the olivia rodrigo lock in london was now painted pink!!!! ahhhh💖💖 #or3 #oliviarodrigoiscoming #oliviarodrigo #livrodrigo #sour ♬ All I Want - Olivia Rodrigo & Disney
What has Olivia Rodrigo said about OR3?
In an interview with Nylon last year, Rodrigo hinted that new music could be coming in 2026. "I won't say too much, but I think 2026 is going to be a busy year for me. I've been having a lot of fun dreaming things up," she said. In a separate promo video in October 2025, the singer told American Express she was "working on [her] new album".
In October last year, the pop star also told Elle her new record would be "so different" to GUTS and Sour. "I guess I'm a little older now and I feel like I have more experience. I think the [GUTS World] tour and all the festivals were really educational for me and taught me a lot about who I am and what kind of music I want to make, and what music I want to play for people. I'm taking all those lessons into the studio with me," she said.
She also shared a photo in November 2025 showing she was back in the studio recording new music.
As we learn more information about Rodrigo's next album, we'll be sure to update this article..
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