“There’s Space For All Of Us.” Inside The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Ceremony

Her speech underscored the power of truly being seen and supported within spaces created for us, by us. “I knew that so many of us had wanted to play that role [Olivia Pope],” she continued. “So many of us had gotten on our knees to ask for his favor. But standing up here, there was no spirit of competition in the air. There was no jealousy. There was no judgment. There was no criticism. No doubt. Now, I'm not saying that nobody felt those things or had those thoughts…But despite all of that, the energy in this room on that day was all love and generosity. You weren't waiting for me to fail. You were praying for me to win. You were all praying for me to win. And I felt it. And I understood. I knew that if the show worked and if I was able to have any semblance of creative currency or power, I was going to pour it back into this room.”​