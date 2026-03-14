“There’s Space For All Of Us.” Inside The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Ceremony
An unapologetic presence and collective power filled the room at the annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. On March 12, Black Hollywood gathered in the heart of Los Angeles at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel for an afternoon of celebration and love for the women shaping film and television, both on and behind the scenes. Chase Infiniti, Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Zinzi Coogler were among those honored for their contributions to the industry and the cultural impact of their work.
The event also included a Luminary Spotlight recognizing the women who brought Sinners to life: cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, production designer Hannah Beachler, costume designer Ruth E. Carter, hair designer Shunika Terry-Jennings, and co-stars Wunmi Mosaku and Jayme Lawson.
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Year after year, the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards remain a highlight during a long, enduring, and often disappointing awards season for Black talent. Not only does it give Black artists, particularly Black women, the praise they deserve, but it also creates a cathartic atmosphere that refuels the spirits of those in attendance. In an industry that works overtime to overlook and diminish Black creatives, the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards serves as a powerful reminder for Black women to take up space while also making room for those following behind them.
That sentiment reached a fever pitch as the honorees reflected on the importance and internal responsibility of protecting and sharing Black stories to prevent the erasure or distortion of marginalized experiences. While choosing to take up space as a Black woman –especially in a predominantly white, male industry – Coogler admitted the journey can be a lonely pursuit at times.
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Today we stand in a community that is both deep and wide. There's space for all of us... Your future contributions are so necessary. Your brilliance, beauty, joy, and optimism are revolutionary. You are each a mirror for our community to see themselves.”
zinzi coogler
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“I recognize that this industry can be lonely for us,” Coogler said during her acceptance speech. “But today we stand in a community that is both deep and wide. There's space for all of us. Space in each lane we operate in. Your future contributions are so necessary. Your brilliance, beauty, joy, and optimism are revolutionary. You are each a mirror for our community to see themselves.”
She continued, “It's up to us to be the protectors of our stories, to keep them from being altered, removed, or rewritten. It is how we stay connected to our ancestors, our elders, and our children.”
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Mosaku, who earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, echoed a similar message in accepting a special tribute to the women of Sinners, presented by Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan.
“Sinners means many things to those of us who made it and to those who experienced it in the theaters,” she said. “At its heart, it is a love letter to our culture, to our ancestors, to the families who raised us, and to the communities that shape us. It reflects the beauty that lives within our resilience, the creativity born from our struggles, and the way our stories continue to carry truth, spirit, and power across generations.”
Holding back tears, she added, “We all know the path for women in this industry is not always easy, and for Black women, or women of color, that path can be even steeper. But when we make spaces like this, how powerful it is that we are reminded we are not walking it alone.”
Washington was recognized for her acting, producing, and activism in a presentation by her former UnPrisoned co-star Delroy Lindo. During her acceptance speech, Washington reflected on the first time she was honored at Black Women in Hollywood in 2012. Receiving the sacred honor 14 years ago was a pivotal moment in her career. At the time, Washington had just stepped into the role of Olivia Pope in ABC’s Scandal, whom she portrayed from 2012 to 2018, making history as the first Black woman to lead a network drama in nearly 40 years.
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“I was nervous to stand up here because I thought it was about me,” Washington admitted.
“I felt an outsized stress and pressure because I thought, ‘Oh man, I have to be perfect. I have to win. I have to get this right so that it's not another 40 years before they give me, before they give any of us a shot. And I feared, what if I'm not the right choice? What if somebody else should be standing up here? What if I don't have what it takes? Back then, I was nervous because I didn't yet understand that I had been anointed. Despite my fears, I got up here and I started to speak. And when I felt the love and support in this room, something in me got set free.”
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When I felt the love and support in this room, something in me got set free.
kerry washington
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Her speech underscored the power of truly being seen and supported within spaces created for us, by us. “I knew that so many of us had wanted to play that role [Olivia Pope],” she continued. “So many of us had gotten on our knees to ask for his favor. But standing up here, there was no spirit of competition in the air. There was no jealousy. There was no judgment. There was no criticism. No doubt. Now, I'm not saying that nobody felt those things or had those thoughts…But despite all of that, the energy in this room on that day was all love and generosity. You weren't waiting for me to fail. You were praying for me to win. You were all praying for me to win. And I felt it. And I understood. I knew that if the show worked and if I was able to have any semblance of creative currency or power, I was going to pour it back into this room.”
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And she’s done just that with her production company, Simpson Street, which is home to fan favorites like Reasonable Doubt, UnPrisoned, Little Fires Everywhere, and most recently, Imperfect Women, among other projects.
Infinity was acknowledged as a rising star, with Teyana Taylor presenting her One Battle After Another co-star with the award. Richardson Jackson also delivered a powerful message emphasizing the value of working hard and advocating for Black creatives as the true markers of a successful career.
“Work to know your business and then learn who and what,” Richardson Jackson said. “Then be bold enough to make space for the unimaginable, and then be brave enough to embrace it. This is really going to sound deep, but think about it. Learn the language of the invisible so that your presence always speaks…Wake up, stay woke, because we who believe in freedom will not rest until it comes.”
Hosted by Marsai Martin, the event featured a surprise opening performance of “Sweet Lady” by Tyrese and closed with Grammy Award-winning singer Mya performing her single, “Unbreakable.”
The Essence Black Women in Hollywood event is available to stream on Essence’s YouTube starting Saturday, March 14.
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