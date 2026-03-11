Is A Scandal Spinoff *Really* Happening? Tyriq Withers & Kerry Washington Fuel The Rumors
A Scandal spin-off series may not be happening yet, and for now only exists in the imaginations of super fans missing the Shonda Rhimes’ show, but Kerry Washington has officially given Tyriq Withers her stamp of approval to star in it.
After social media users noticed the resemblance between the Him actor and Tony Goldwyn, who starred as President Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III in the iconic ABC drama, fans started daydreaming about Withers playing Olivia Pope and Fitz’s love child in a sequel series. One fan on Threads created a whole plot casting Withers and One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti as siblings forging their own paths in Washington, D.C.
“I'm gonna have to get him a white hat,” Washington, referring to the symbolic crown donned by notorious gladiators at Pope & Associates. The veteran actress sang the up-and-comers praises with Refinery29 Unbothered on the red carpet of the NAACP Image Awards.
“He doesn't have to audition,” Washington continued. “I think Tyriq is so talented, so extraordinary. I'm so proud of him. I think he's doing big things in the world, and I think it's really cute that the internet wants him to play our future love child.”
As for Withers, who has won the internet over with his chiseled features and playful personality, he told Unbothered that he’s down for the role. He added that he’s flattered the internet wants to see him in the Shondaland universe.
“I watched Scandal when I was in college so I think it's iconic that people relate me to that world,” he said. “I had the pleasure of sitting next to [Kerry] at the Academy Gala, and she just embraced me with nothing but love,” Withers said. Withers was nominated alongside Washington’s husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, for Best Actor at the ceremony.
It’s not hard to picture Washington and Withers as a mother-son duo onscreen, especially as the actors add fuel to the theory’s flame. Washington, Withers, and Infiniti took a selfie at the Image Awards with Washington captioning the photo “It’s a family reunion at the @naacpimageawards (Missing you @tonygoldwyn).”
Withers even obliged when Goldwyn commented “photoshop me in,” perfectly completing the fictional family photo.
Goldwyn continued the fun when he sent Withers a special message when the Reminders of Him star appeared on the Today Show last week. “We really should do this show together sometime, because what’s more important than family?” Goldwyn said with a cheeky smile.
Withers doubled down on his desire to be Fitz Jr. on a spinoff during that interview. Of course, the hypothetical spinoff needs Rhimes’ blessing to get greenlit, but Withers left hopeful fans with a few words: “I'm here now it's handled.”
