Everything We Know About Forever Season 2
Sometimes you discover a show and feel a cosmic connection to it. For me, that’s Netflix’s surprise hit series, Forever. And turns out, I'm not alone in (desperately) needing to know what’s next for Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.) and Keisha’s (Lovie Simone) epic love story.
Created by the brilliant Mara Brock Akil, Forever is a reimagination of Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel of the same name. The series, which arrived on the streamer in May 2025, reunites childhood friends Justin and Keisha, who fall for each other in high school and experience the joys and heartache of a first love that changes their lives forever.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With Justin and Keisha ending Forever Season 1 as exes, the big question now is: will we see them back together as a couple? Now that they’ve gone their separate ways, viewers are eager to watch both characters grow individually with the hope (fingers crossed!) that their journeys may lead them back together.
As we wait for answers, here’s the good news: we’ll be seeing more of how Justin and Keisha’s story unfolds as the second season is set to begin filming soon. Read on for everything we know about Forever Season 2, including what you can expect and what the cast has said about the upcoming season.
How did Forever Season 1 end?
At the end of Forever Season 1, Keisha and Justin reunite for one last time since breaking up toward the end of their senior year of high school.
Two months after graduation, they run into each other as Justin is leaving Rodney’s music studio and Keisha is walking into her cousin’s beauty salon. In their somewhat awkward encounter, they briefly caught up after going two months without contact. Justin tells Keisha that he has spent the entire summer working with Rodney on making beats and that he’s taking a gap year to pursue his passion for music instead of attending Northwestern University right away. Justin also shares that he’s working at CVS to pay for his enrollment in a music production and engineering course that will certify him in a year. Keisha lets Justin know that she’ll be off to Howard in a week.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Before they go their separate ways, Justin asks Keisha to take her out to dinner as a way to properly say goodbye before she leaves for college. The exes reconnect at a ramen spot later that evening. While at dinner, they reminisce about the good times they shared, as well as Justin taking a moment to thank Keisha for giving him the courage to be honest with his parents and himself about his future.
After their date ends, the two face each other for a final time and share an emotional moment that ends with Justin kissing Keisha on the forehead before they go in their opposite directions.
What is the plot of Forever Season 2?
While the season’s official logline hasn’t been released yet, we know that Justin and Keisha’s love story is far from over. Without revealing too much, Akil spoke with Deadline in December, 2025 about what lies ahead for Season 2, confirming that it’ll still focus on Justin and Keisha.
“I’m excited about not revealing too much about where we’re headed for Season 2 until it’s time to,” she said. “I’ve been cooking in the kitchen, as the kids say, I’ve been cooking for over 25 years. And I have served up a lot of hit shows, and I just want people to trust me and to show up when I ring the dinner bell, knowing that I want to serve you the best meal. I want to cook that dish, make that TV show that you can’t get enough of and you want more of, and will show up when next time I make it.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
She continued, “I can offer this — we will be following Justin and Keisha, as opposed to moving to a new couple. I think we have more to say with them before we pivot in a new direction.”
Is there a trailer for Forever Season 2?
Not yet. But thanks to Netflix, you can watch Cooper and Simone reacting to the most dramatic and unforgettable moments from Justin and Keisha’s love story.
What has the cast said about Forever Season 2?
One of the most exciting parts that fans are highly anticipating in the new season is witnessing a deeper exploration of Justin and Keisha as they navigate the intricacies of young adulthood. But according to Simone, the first season was the calm before the storm.
“You’ll be gooped and gagged,” Simone told Kathleen Newman-Bremang, Refinery29 Unbothered’s senior entertainment director. “You guys are in for a storm. A storm is coming. I love it for the audience. I love it for me.”
As a coming-of-age story that has resonated deeply with audiences, particularly Black women, Simone has expressed how Forever stands out for its portrayal of a softer, more nuanced side of young Black love, one that welcomes vulnerability, emotional depth, and joy.
“Forever shined light on a story that hasn’t been told about Black women that we don’t usually get recognition for,” she continued. “And that is our softer moments in our more traumatized moments. Through Keisha, we’re seeing Black women in a different light. We’re seeing her get over and through things in such a graceful way, which is so nice for young girls and women who are of color.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Alongside challenging mainstream stereotypes, Cooper says he looks forward to continuing to portray Justin as an authentic, emotionally complex Black man who wants nothing more than to feel seen, heard and loved.
“A lot of people felt deeply seen and moved towards Justin, his struggles and what he was going through,” Cooper added. “I’m blessed to be the vessel that was able to bring it and represent.”
When will Forever Season 4 be released?
Netflix officially renewed Forever for a second season on May 14, 2025. A bona fide hit among audiences, the renewal announcement came one week after the show's Season 1 premiere on May 8, 2025. While no official release date has been announced, Cooper confirmed to Unbothered that they are on track to begin filming soon.
“We’ll be shooting soon,” he said on Feb. 28 at the 57th NAACP Image Awards red carpet. “I’ve read scripts. Mara [Brock Akil] texted me and said, ‘Do. Not. Say. Anything.’ I can’t say anything, but it’s really good, and I’m excited for ya’ll to watch.”
While you wait, you can rewatch Season 1 of Forever on Netflix.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT