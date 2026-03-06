Sophia Bush Has A Message For White Women
At the NAACP Image Awards last weekend, actress Sophia Bush said what needed to be said, and she did not hold back. Speaking to Refinery29's Kathleen Newman-Bremang, Bush delivered an urgent message to her fellow white women about Black culture and showing up for Black communities.
Bush made the impassioned statement, which has since gone viral, standing beside her best friend and business partner, Nia Batts. She also shared the clip to her Instagram account and said in her caption, "Ten toes down, always." Her full remarks are below.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT