Jisoo Says Blackpink Are Dying To Watch Her New Netflix Show Boyfriend On Demand
Korean drama is having a moment. From Squid Game to Letterboxd's highest-rated 2025 miniseries When Life Gives You Tangerines, there are millions of eyes locked in. Blackpink band member Jisoo has been embarking on solo projects recently, releasing her first solo album in 2023 and starring in multiple TV shows and films. However, Netflix's Boyfriend on Demand is one of her biggest acting parts yet, and is set to see her fully transform into a leading lady.
The 10-part series will be released on March 6, and if you're a romance fan, you're going to be instantly enamored. Jisoo stars as Seo Mi-Rae, a burnt-out webtoon producer who has no time to date. She turns to subscription-based virtual reality app Boyfriend on Demand to meet the men of her dreams, whilst also juggling a rivalry with Park Kyeong-nam (Seo In-guk) at work. She is charismatic, likeable and approaches the role with gusto — the perfect K-drama lead. I can't share any spoilers, but there are plenty of classic tropes in this show, from enemies-to-lovers, the thriving ex, high school romance and more.
When I speak to Jisoo, she's animated and passionate about the K-drama. She speaks about how she balances her music and acting career, what the other members of Blackpink think of her solo endeavors, and shares the advice she would give her 20-year-old self.
Refinery29: Congrats on Boyfriend on Demand, I loved it! You've been in a few acting projects, how do you balance music and acting, and do you have a preference?
Jisoo: You know, music and acting could be seen as two very different things, but I do think they're similar in many ways. So I don't really feel like I have this line set between acting and performing as a musician, I try to put the same amount of energy into everything I do.
You're obviously part of Blackpink, but you all have solo projects like this one. Do you support each other's individual projects?
Jisoo: Yeah, even with Boyfriend on Demand, when the main trailer was released, they would sort of tease me, saying, 'Oh, my God, you did this. You did that.' And they were very curious about the show. So they were asking, 'Can I see it beforehand?' And I said, 'No, you have to watch it on Netflix on March 6.'
Boyfriend on Demand has a slow-burning romance at its heart. I loved the last couple of episodes! Why do audiences love slow burn and yearning so much?
Jisoo: I think most love is a slow burn. That's why I think a lot of people will relate to the characters and the romance depicted in the show. Not a lot of people just directly confess their feelings and, you know, just kickstart everything. It's usually taken very slow, step by step, and that's why I think people love to put themselves in the shoes of these slow-burning romance characters.
In one episode, your character talks about what she would do if she could relive her 20s. What advice would you give to your 20-year-old self?
Jisoo: I think back in my 20s, I had a more controlled life. I would say, 'This is good, or that is bad,' and I would just follow my beliefs. But I would like to tell my younger self to step out of the box. Try new things. Don't be afraid of change and enjoy life more.
And finally, why are K-dramas so popular in the Western world?
Jisoo: I think people are entertained by other cultures, you know, experiencing those cultures vicariously through, you know, K-dramas and K-pop as well. I think it goes both ways. It could be Korean people enjoying other countries' cultures. It could be the other way around.
Boyfriend on Demand will be released on Netflix on March 6, 2026.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
