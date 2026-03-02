7 Netflix Treats Worth Watching In March

Blackpink's Jisoo stars as the main character Seo Mi-Rae in the Korean drama Boyfriend On Demand. As a burnt-out webtoon producer, Mi-Rae has no time for a dating life... so she turns to a virtual reality dating app which helps her meet several men of her dreams. With some of the best romance tropes all packed up neatly into one series, including a serious slow-burning enemies-to-lovers, this is one for all the girlies who love love.