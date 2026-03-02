7 Netflix Treats Worth Watching In March
We're sadly saying goodbye to summer, but there's one silver lining — fall means plenty of cosy time on the couch. There's some really great content coming to Netflix in March, including the much-anticipated Heartbreak High Season 3. For those of you looking for something to binge, we've got you covered. With plenty of films and TV shows, including a documentary following BTS' return, there's bound to be something for even the most discerning critic.
Whether you prefer to spend your evenings at Hartley High, want to jump on a boat with Monkey D. Luffy, or are interested in what makes the manosphere tick, Netflix is the place to be this March. Plus, you don't have to brave the changing weather. To take a look at the best titles coming to Netflix this March, read on.
Vladimir
Vladimir is a comedy-drama limited series based on the book of the same name by Julia May Jonas. It follows English professor M (Rachel Weisz) as she falls for her younger colleague Vladimir (Leo Woodall). It's a tale of obsession, helmed by an antihero and unreliable female narrator. The series also stars John Slattery, Ellen Robertson and Jessica Henwick.
When: March 5
Watch if you like: Sirens, Easy A
Boyfriend On Demand
Blackpink's Jisoo stars as the main character Seo Mi-Rae in the Korean drama Boyfriend On Demand. As a burnt-out webtoon producer, Mi-Rae has no time for a dating life... so she turns to a virtual reality dating app which helps her meet several men of her dreams. With some of the best romance tropes all packed up neatly into one series, including a serious slow-burning enemies-to-lovers, this is one for all the girlies who love love.
When: March 6
Watch if you like: Crash Landing On You, When Life Gives You Tangerines
One Piece Season 2
Grab your crew, because One Piece Season 2 is sailing into the Grand Line. The crew are searching for the world's greatest treasure as they sail through the most dangerous sea. Season 1 of the live-action adaptation of Japan's most popular manga series by Eiichiro Oda was well received both critically and by audiences. Fingers crossed Season 2 blows it all out of the water.
When: March 10
Watch if you like: Weak Hero, Strong World
Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere
The rhetoric of the manosphere is terrifying. As we saw in the fictional Adolescence, the extreme views can cause severe harm. Journalist Louis Theroux dives into the manosphere, speaking with online influencers who take part in this ultra-masculine culture.
When: March 11
Watch if you like: Reversing Roe, Explained
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a continuation of the story from Peaky Blinders, which ran from 2013 to 2022. Set in Birmingham, 1940, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) returns after his son is tangled up in a Nazi plot. Tommy is faced with the decision to address his legacy or throw it to the wolves. Also returning are Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Stephen Graham, Packy Lee and Ian Peck, with new additions Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan rounding out the cast.
When: March 20
Watch if you like: Peaky Blinders, The Godfather
Heartbreak High Season 3
It's time to return to Hartley High... one last time. Heartbreak High Season 3 is the final season, and we get to see Amerie (Ayesha Madon) and her friends during their final year. With a prank that goes wrong, and an old flame returning, our protagonist can't seem to catch a break.
The series also stars James Majoos, Chloé Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend, Rachel House, Chika Ikogwe, Kartanya Maynard, Aki Munroe, Ioane Sa’ula, Ben Turland and William McKenna.
When: March 25
Watch if you like: Riverdale, XO, Kitty
BTS: The Return
BTS is back! In BTS: The Return, ARMY will be able to watch the boy band record their new album Arirang in an in-depth documentary. A trailer hasn't yet been released, but this one is bound to be a hit.
When: March 27
Watch if you like: Blackpink: Light Up The Sky
