Black and Disabled Viewers Deserved Better From The BAFTAs & BBC

These moments reflect some of the most destructive habits of online political culture, that many Black writers and thinkers have often highlighted as unhelpful in the wider scheme of things. People’s very real grievances can easily be projected onto these more tricky hyper-visible pop culture moments, and a desire for outrage and simplistic, absolutist punishment end up taking precedence over a more serious, empathetic conversation that can encompass multiple things at once. This flawed logic often relies on an explicit hierarchy of suffering, where your suffering must take total priority over another’s, but that framework is neither radical or effective. We live in a world that feels like it’s on fire, and racism is now a visceral daily reality in our politics. Perhaps the powerlessness people feel means these moments unfairly become proxies for broader, deeper rage at an unjust world that no one seems to know how to fix. It's a sad rinse and repeat cycle that we’re trapped in.