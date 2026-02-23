The Best Looks From The 2026 BAFTAs Red Carpet
Awards season is in full swing, and we've been busy cheering for all the talented winners left, right and center. The BAFTAs 2026 were filled with glorious moments, like Wunmi Mosaku finally being recognized for Sinners, but there was another part of the awards show we couldn't tear our eyes away from: the fashion. The outfits the celebrities show up in are always a delight, from the bold and provocative to the safe and demure.
There have been some major wins on the carpet, with Hamnet's Jessie Buckley wearing a Grecian-styled Chanel dress and Teyana Taylor in a bold Burberry piece. We've rounded up the best looks from the BAFTAs 2026 red carpet, from daring silhouettes to gothic-inspired looks.