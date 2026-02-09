Art Is Political. But What Do We Really Want From Artists In Times Of Crisis?

Call it cowardice or bravery or anything in between, but what celebrities choose to say — or don’t — about the state of the world is always a hot topic. So, what do we really want to hear from artists in times of crisis? It may be too simple to say that every single celebrity should be performing their activism on social media or during awards speeches. A social post is the bare minimum. And many of these artists do not have the range to engage in a productive political debate. There are many different ways to support causes you care about, and if you have money, funding movements, giving to organizers on the ground, or to victims’ families can be more powerful than simply posting an Instagram story. I don’t think it’s a useful pastime to litigate what each celeb has or hasn’t said on their personal social media accounts. But two things can be true. And we live in a time when celebrities wield more power and access than ever, with legions of stans ready to act on command. We know that when famous artists do speak up, it works.