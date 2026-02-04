Your Next Binge: These Women-Led Shows Are Apple TV+’s Most Anticipated 2026 Titles
In a sea of steamers, so-called TV slop, and endless options, Apple TV has quietly emerged as the service that provides quality over quantity. When other streaming services are rumored to be churning out content that (allegedly) intentionally caters to people who are playing shows in the background while they do chores or are on their phones, Apple TV is respecting audiences that actually, you know, pay attention during the movies and TV shows they watch.
At a splashy press day in LA where they flew in press and influencers from around the world and trotted out their best talent to showcase first-look teaser trailers, Apple TV unveiled their packed 2026 slate, and we’re already seated. Multiple women-led series are front and center, and each feel engineered for the post-antihero era: shows about how it feels to live inside messy systems — capitalism, patriarchy, desire, family, fame — and still want more. More pleasure. More honesty. More money. More luck.
Apple TV already has a slate of great shows, and the casts of some of my personal faves (Shrinking, The Last Thing He Told Me, Pluribus, Your Friends and Neighbors) were in attendance to hype up their new seasons. As for the new shows, from chaotic motherhood and money woes to the messy realities of female friendship, Apple' TVs latest offerings are giving us the kind of complex, flawed, deeply relatable characters we've been craving. Forget your typical glossy prestige dramas, these shows promise to be raw, funny, uncomfortable, and exactly what we need right now.
From a darkly funny meditation on female gratification to a glossy moral thriller about wealth and consequence, Apple’s latest slate signals a clear creative thesis: women don’t need to be likable, tidy, or redeemed, they just need to be interesting.
Here's everything you need to know about Apple TV’s four new women-led shows that defined the day and are about to become your entire personality.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Jake Johnson, Brandon Flynn
Premieres: May 20, 2026
If the title alone doesn't have you immediately intrigued, let me paint you a picture: What happens when a woman decides to take control of her pleasure and it backfires, badly? Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed follows newly divorced mom Paula (Tatiana Maslany) as conversing with a cam boy leads her down a destructive path of murder, blackmail and... youth soccer. I sat through a whole panel about this show and I still don't get where the soccer comes into play, but rest assured if Maslany is there, so will I.
Convinced she witnessed a crime, Maslany's Paula begins her own investigation that unravels a bigger conspiracy as she looks to rebuild her family and regain her self identity. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is a full-throated (pun absolutely intended) exploration of desire, agency, and what it means to prioritize your own happiness in a society that low-key punishes women for doing exactly that.
Imperfect Women
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara
Premieres: March 18, 2026
Think Big Little Lies meets Pretty Little Liars meets Little Fires Everywhere except there is nothing "little" about these women. After a possible murder shatters shatters the lives of three women in a decades-long friendship, Imperfect Women kicks off into a high-octane thriller that is sure to keep us guessing until its final minute. I was holding my breath during the entire teaser trailer.
According to Apple TV, "The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem." That does sound intriguing but they had me at Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, and Kate Mara.
Lucky
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Drew Starkey
Premieres: July 15. 2026
Anya Taylor-Joy plays a fugitive con artist. You're sold, right? Same. Written by Jonathan Tropper and Cassie Pappas and based on Marissa Stapley’s bestselling novel, Lucky centers on a young woman (Taylor-Joy) who was raised in a life of crime but is trying to leave that life behind. Now, she "must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past," so says the show's official synopis.
Taylor-Joy also serves as an exective producer on the project and it marks her first TV series since 2020's smash hit (and pandemic savior), The Queen's Gambit.
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Timothy Olyphant also star.
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Starring: Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman
Premieres: April 15. 2026
Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a "bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Elle Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Nick Offerman), as she’s forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them."
I wanted to get that synopsis right because I didn't think you'd believe me if I said Michelle Pfeiffer is playing an ex-Hooters waitess and Nick Offerman would be playing a wrestler. These aren't the roles they typically play but I've seen some of the show, and whew, they are such pros, you'd going to be blown away. I imagine that series creator David E. Kelly wanted to surrounde Pfeiffer with the absolute best to match her star power. And, of course, Elle Fanning did just that. Aside from the storyline that sounds that a perfect premise for a realistic, messy, and absurd look at motherhood, Fanning proves she is one of the best working young actresses in Hollywood.
