TB: I also think they've built up this expectation in their own mind of what their life is supposed to be like. Poppy's like, “I'm supposed to be free. I'm supposed to not have any things that hold me back or tie me down.” And Alex is the opposite. He thinks he's got to have stability. And he wants to live in Linfield where he grew up and he wants to be near his family. And I think sometimes putting expectations on yourself and other people is the death of change. And it holds you back and it stops you from being changeable and malleable. And that's what you need to be able to fall in love with someone and be vulnerable with someone. At the end, when they let go of their expectation of themselves and each other, they're able to realize how close they were all along.