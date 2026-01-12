Political Pins Were A Golden Globes Fashion Statement. Are They Enough?

To be fair, that’s not to say that celebrities have completely eschewed speaking up and out about what’s currently happening in the country. Walking the red carpet ahead of the 83rd annual Golden Globes show, a handful of stars did speak out about the need for celebrities and lay people alike to be vocal about the current climate in the United States. Speaking to Refinery29, Poker Face
actress Natasha Lyon, who donned a pin declaring ICE OUT, said: “I just think it’s important that we don’t normalize what’s going on in this country right now. I love America, I love us, I love our communities, free speech, I love the Trevor Project and all that. I think it’s important. Renee Good, say her name.” Lyon was one of several actors, including Tessa Thompson, Wanda Sykes, and Mark Ruffalo, who wore pins that said "Be Good
," speaking out against the actions of ICE and in support of Good and Keith Porter Jr., who was also killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The Be Good campaign
was launched by advocacy groups in response to ICE's $1000 million "wartime recruitment campaign" aimed at expanding enforcement officers. Hacks
star Hannah Einbinder also walked the carpet donning an Artists4Ceasefire pin
— a red carpet fashion staple for her.