6 Netflix Treats You Should Watch In January
It's a brand new year, and that means plenty of new content to binge! If the holiday season tired you out, feel free to start 2026 from your couch. For those of you looking for some boredom busters before you make the dreaded return to work, there are plenty of films and TV shows coming to our screens in January. From much-anticipated book-to-screen adaptations to popular TV shows, there's bound to be something that suits.
Whether you prefer to join Yerin Ha in the Ton or solve mysteries involving Helena Bonham Carter, Netflix is the place to be in January. Plus, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own home, which is much-needed after a whirlwind Christmas season. To take a look at the best titles coming to Netflix this January, read on.
Stranger Things 5: The Finale
Stranger Things 5 concludes with a 125-minute series finale, releasing at 12 pm AEDT. If you're nursing a hangover from your big NYE celebration, why not grab some greasy fries and delve into the world of Hawkins?
When: January 1
Watch if you like: IT, Midnight Mass
His & Hers
Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal play estranged spouses in this mystery thriller series based on Alice Feeney's popular novel. After a murder takes place in a small village, the two are thrust back into close proximity again. With journalist Anna and cop Jack competing to solve a murder, the estranged spouses begin to suspect each other.
When: January 8
Watch if you like: Locked In, Gone Girl
People We Meet On Vacation
Based on the novel by Emily Henry, this romantic comedy follows Emily Bader as Poppy and Tom Blyth as Alex. The estranged friends find themselves on one last trip together, and sparks fly. This film also stars Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, Lukas Gage, Alice Lee and Molly Shannon.
When: January 8
Watch if you like: Friendzone, Love in the Villa
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
After a murder takes place during a lavish country house party, a plucky young aristocrat is determined to solve the crime in this gripping TV series. Starring Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman and Corey Mylchreest, this period drama promises great twists and heightened suspense.
When: January 15
Watch if you like: Knives Out, Bodies
Love Through A Prism
Famous manga author Yoko Kamio is back with Love Through A Prism, an animated series about a young woman who attends art school to become a painter. After her rivalry with a classmate turns into romance, this TV show illustrates how quickly love can develop.
Directed by Kazuto Nakazawa (anime director of Kill Bill: Volume 1), the coming-of-age story appears both touching and beautiful.
When: January 15
Watch if you like: Violet Evergarden, A Whisker Away
Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1
Bridgerton Season 4 focuses on the second son, Benedict (Luke Thompson). The bachelor isn't fussed about settling down until he crosses paths with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) during a masquerade ball.
The series also welcomes newcomers Katie Leung, Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei, as well as returning stars Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Polly Walker, Adjoa Andoh, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Simone Ashley and more.
When: January 29
Watch if you like: Queen Charlotte, One Day
