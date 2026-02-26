The Best 2026 Handbag Trends To Carry Around
We’re diving into the biggest handbag trends that we’re seeing translate from the runways to our favorite stores and the streets.
Looking to both the Spring/Summer 2026 and Fall/Winter 2026 collections that debuted across global fashion weeks, we’ve narrowed down the most prominent handbag styles on showcase. For the nostalgia lovers, 2016-esque chain bags are having a major moment. For the those with traditional-with-a-twist aesthetics, undone-yet-ladylike bags are in. And for those who could never understand how people carry mini bags, spacious bowling bags are a popular choice.
All of these trends build on our up-to-the-minute dispatch on the runway trends that we saw at Winter 2026 New York Fashion Week, as well as our forecasting of the top 2026 color trends, best denim silhouettes, and emerging shoe styles to step into throughout the year.
Ahead, see the purse shapes, fabrics, hardware, and colorways that some of our favorite designers have sent down their runways — cementing them as the handbag trends we’ll be seeing (and wearing) all year long.
2016 Is Back & So Are Chain-Strap Bags
The mass nostalgia for 2016 is also infiltrating today’s fashion scene, and quickly. “Crossbody bags defined this era,” creative director and celebrity stylist Scot Louie tells Refinery29. “Think: The Gucci Marmont and Dionysus, the Chanel Boy Bag, Valentino Rockstud… Bags from this era are tied to a moment when fashion felt expressive, visible, and communal, which is why they resonate again now.”
Also of note? These bags all feature chain straps. And while chain-strap handbags have never really left Chanel’s runway (yes, they were prominent at the 2026 Spring Couture show just weeks ago), more brands are embracing the old-school style, too. From Valentino’s chunky shoulder bags and Chloe’s frilly leather pouches to Stella McCartney’s XL totes and Ferragamo’s oblong clutches, chain straps are popping up across your favorite brands and on all types of bags.
Why the nostalgia push? Self-declared Chief Bag Officer and creator of the @y2kbags Instagram account, Alejandro V has a simple explanation: "All of us who once aspired to wear those designer pieces now actually have the means to purchase them — hence why the 2016 aesthetic has come roaring back in rapid-fire fashion!”
Under-Arm Candy: Oversized Clutches
Keep your shoulders free from the weight of your belongings and instead opt for an oversized clutch that can comfortably nestle under your arm. Many models carried these bags during the Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter 2026 runways, though the details varied. Designers are leveraging luxe leather, feathers and fringe, and belted and buckled silhouettes to update your typical wedding guest clutch. In other words, they aren’t exclusively meant for eveningwear attire.
“Holding onto something so precious just feels fabulous and chic,” says Alejandro V. “I truly believe clutches are forever and should never go out of style — but I’m very happy they’re having a major comeback moment.”
Woven Leather Bags (All Year Long)
Woven leather bags seem to peek out of people’s wardrobes in the spring and summer, so there’s no doubt that they’ll be everywhere again when the weather gets warmer. The most recent Fashion Month, however, has made a case for the versatility and timelessness of this high-quality style.
“The Bottega Veneta influence here is undeniable,” notes Alejandro V. “From Daniel Lee to Matthieu Blazy, they did an incredible job reintroducing this silhouette and reminding people how timeless it really is. We’re at a point where consumers understand that great design can live forever.”
Louie agrees — though he notes that the target market is shifting slightly, too. “There will also be more emphasis on men wearing bags, which continues to shift how these silhouettes are styled and perceived,” he said, giving a particular shoutout to a certain movie star and noted Bottega Veneta lover. "Thank you Jacob Elordi."
A woven bag — whether finished in leather or suede, and shaped as an oversized shoulder bag, utilitarian tote, or a trend-forward bucket bags — can tag along for nearly any activity. (I personally wear a woven suede tote as my work bag throughout the year!) “You can dress it up or down, and there’s even the idea of passing it on someday as a family heirloom,” Alejandro V suggests.
Unzipped “Ladylike” Bags
While the “ladylike” trend as a whole re-emerged in 2025, the ladylike bag specifically will shine in 2026, top handles and all. There’s a crucially modern update at play, however: The traditionally dainty style (typically featuring a single strap or handle) is now being reimagined with unzipped, unclasped, and undone details.
“I think this ties back to the [Hermès] Kelly being such an eternal icon — the ultimate single-strap, ladylike bag,” explains Alejandro V. More signature styles like the Dior Lady Bag have new interpretations too, like the Cigale bag. You’ll also find the unfastened, single-strap style across Loewe, Fendi, and Toteme’s collections.
(Non-Leopard) Animal Print Bags
Animal prints will likely never go out of style, but there are points when they’re especially in vogue. Such patterns have been all over the Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter 2026 runways, most frequently presented through handbags. Even more interestingly, leopard print isn’t the most popular choice Instead, zebra and tiger prints, snakeskin, and cowhide dotted several designers’ collections — and they’re far more versatile than you may think.
“Most animal prints are basically neutrals,” Alejandro V notes. “You can wear tiger and zebra print with almost anything! Cheetah, obviously. Or giraffe print à la early Dooney & Bourke.” Typically available in neutral color palettes, these prints can be paired with your favorite wardrobe stapes to add a pop to any outfit.
From The Office To The Alley: Doctor & Bowling Bags
Spacious and structured handbags have solidified themselves as the trend of all trends to carry around. On the runways, they’ve predominately popped up in leather, suede, and even snakeskin variations, and silhouettes ranging from the professional-looking house doctor style to the sportier bowling bag.
These boxy and/or bulbous bags are perfect for all-day wear, though they’re particularly useful as your work bag. “These bags fit everything—and then some,” says Alejandro V. “A book, an iPad, a Hydro Flask… it’s truly the perfect chic little schlep bag without feeling overwhelmingly massive.” In other words, gone are the days of mini bags (though we’re sure that won’t last very long).
Playful Pastel Bags
There isn’t just one trending color that will cement itself as a 2026 handbag must-have. Instead, a rainbow of pretty pastels will be taking over. Expect to find butter yellows, baby pinks, mint greens, lilac purples, and frosted blues across every handbag category (including in some of the trending styles seen above ). See: The pale yellow cylindrical shoulder bags at Coach; the pink, purple, and blue pouches at Prada; as well as the pink lady bags and yellow quilted chain bags at Dior.
Pastel purses will no doubt make their biggest presence during the spring months, but they can also add unexpected brightness to fall and winter outfits that need a bit of cheering up.
