I admittedly didn’t watch much TV this year, but there was one show that had me in a chokehold: Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. To be honest, I didn’t particularly enjoy this season. As Team Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), a lot of it was insufferable, mostly because Conrad (Christopher Briney) remains an unbearable character to watch. He's going to talk down to Belly (Lola Tung) and make her feel crazy for years AND do his brother like that, and they still want me to believe he's not the villain in this show? (You ain't gaslighting me, Connie Baby!). I also couldn't stand the way the writers seemed determined to assassinate Jeremiah’s character. Still, to paraphrase a Taylor Swift lyric, Jenny Han really puts narcotics into all of her episodes, because no matter how much I wanted to look away, I just couldn’t. - Raquel Reichard, Director of Somos