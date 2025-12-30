As for Hall and Taylor, we knew how talented they were — though in different mediums: Taylor as an artist, dancer, and creative director and Hall as a comedic genius. In this film, even if I wish the material lived up to their efforts, both are able to showcase their abilities to give grounding, affecting, dramatic performances. Deandra and Perfidia are in conversation with each other, showing two sides of how to be a revolutionary, and Hall and Taylor's performances are striking. While Perfidia is loud, brash, emotional, reckless, and boisterous, Deandra is methodical, focused, and intentional. One Battle After Another has been hailed as PTA's greatest masterpiece and don't get me wrong, I do think the movie is a triumph, but let's be clear on why it's great: Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor and Regina Hall.