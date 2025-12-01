7 Christmas Gems On Netflix To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

While not technically new, Meet Me Next Christmas is an instant holiday classic that flew too under-the-radar when it dropped in 2024. It's about a woman named Layla (Christina Milian) who is on a quest to meet James, the man of her dreams (Kofi Siriboe), so she races across New York City with a Christmas concierge (Devale Ellis) hoping to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert.