RP: I hesitated to do this because I thought, maybe nobody needs to see me do that again. And then I realized it wasn't exactly again, because Veronica is different. I mean, basically because she's got a different accent, which is good enough for me [laughs]. Once I decided that she could sound different, I thought, yeah, I'm going to do this. Ruben [Fleischer], our director, promised that I would have a great time on this film and people say that, but he was absolutely right. We had a great time. I was sad to leave it behind. These guys need a good adversary, don't they? And with Veronica, I was interested in whipping her character into a shape where she was having fun, and then I hoped that an audience would have fun watching her demise, because the more arrogant she can be, and the more pleasure she's taking in herself for the longest time, then the greater the glee when you know she falls apart if she does.