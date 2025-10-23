In Hedda, Tessa Thompson Is Black, Queer, Messy & Chaotic — It’s Exhilarating To Watch

“But I look at photographs of her before she immigrated, [she’s] free on a beach with her friends. I think there was a certain kind of freedom that she had before she came to America and was suddenly a Black American,” Thompson continues. “I just imagine all of the things that she must have felt, all of the private rage that she must have suppressed, and the same for my maternal grandmother. It felt like getting to play this character, to unleash that rage, maybe not in the kindest ways, as Hedda, but it felt like getting to exorcize that for all of the women in my life, for the woman I have been in the past that had secret, private rage at the violence sometimes that you can experience as a young girl moving through the world. It felt good to put it on screen and I hope that in some private ways, it can help people who see the film, and particularly women, to just engage with that. It doesn't mean you need to cause harm because of it, but don't deny that you might feel [rage]. Allow yourself the space.”