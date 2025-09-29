Everything We Know About The Pitt Season 2

Ifeachor also squashed any rumors of beef between the cast. “I love that so many of the cast wrote that lovely tribute to me. They're like, ‘we miss her. She's so beautiful.’ I was like, Oh, thank you!” I can also confirm that based on how the cast was acting backstage at the Emmys, they all seemed like friendly coworkers who like and respect each other. There were lots of laughs and hugs — yes, with Ifeachor included — as they waited backstage to claim their Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. As for Dr. Collins, she was one of my favorite characters in the series and I’m devastated she won’t be returning. Ifeachor knows the impact the character has. “She's just such a powerful character, Dr. Heather Collins,” Ifeachor said. “Obviously, when we're making it, we never know what we're gonna be making. So to have a character that landed so well and so unexpectedly is wonderful, and I wouldn't change that for the world. She's part of the foundation, part of the fabric, and nothing will ever change that.”

