As they play tourists for the day, Belly and Conrad engage in an awkward dance of yearning and apprehension. When Belly takes Conrad to one of her favorite spots in the city, he delivers some of the most romantic lines he’s ever uttered. He says he knew she’d be fine in Paris by referring to Belly as a “feral alley cat,” a nod to what their moms used to call her. He explains by saying, “You’ve always been scrappy. You’ve never been one to back down from a challenge. You are competitive, especially when it comes to competing with yourself. Come on, Paris never stood a chance.” Swoon. There’s nothing more romantic than someone knowing you fully and completely. And that’s how Conrad knows Belly. It’s a pivotal scene not just because it says out loud what we, the audience, already know to be true about Belly, but also because it gives Conrad a moment to gush about his girl. After seasons of him being the standoffish brooding “black cat” to Jeremiah’s golden retriever, Conrad is now a down bad lover boy. And we absolutely love to see it.