SP: Number one is like, Don't ever let a man come in between you, whether it's your boyfriend, whether it's somebody being messy, whether it's anyone. Don't let any outside factors try to separate you or give you any intel on your relationship. Nobody knows your relationship like you do. So I would say it's super important to just know who you're friends with, know who you're dealing with and guard that friendship. Sisterhood is amazing. And I have a sister. I'm a part of a sorority. Sisterhood is something I hold near and dear to my heart. And I wouldn't have as many friends or a support system without putting that first. Sometimes you do have to put your girlfriends first, and that's okay. Forget the outside noise. People will always have thinkpieces. People will always think you're not really friends or whatever. You let them talk. And remember they’re not the one in the friendship.