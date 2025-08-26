Romance Author Jasmine Guillory Has Some Flirting Tips For You

JG: There are two of them. One is Taylor from Flirting Lessons. She's such a flirt. She knows that she's attractive and is very comfortable with that and using it. And I love that energy, because I feel like that's very aspirational. And then also Ben, from While We Were Dating. Ben was a minor character in another book of mine, and as soon as he was on the page, I was like, I love him. With most of my characters, I feel like I have to really develop who they are. As soon as I wrote Ben in The Wedding Party, he just sort of sprung into my head fully formed. I knew exactly who he was, and he was just so much fun to write. I feel like maybe this shows that I have a type, because he's also a big flirt and is just very good with people. If he loves people, he really loves them. I just love Ben and had a lot of fun writing him.