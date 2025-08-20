Tracee Ellis Ross’ Solo Traveling Taught Me That I’m My Own Best Travel Partner

A weeklong trip to Oaxaca City and Mexico City had been on my vision board for about two years. As an avid traveler, I’ve always loved Mexico. I became obsessed with everything I had heard about the culture, food and art of these two cities and found myself daydreaming about sipping a mezcalrita at a speakeasy and dancing with a belly full of the country’s finest tacos. iIt remained just a dream as I came up with excuses for why I couldn’t go just yet — I needed a decent amount of time off from work, a good chunk of disposable income, a snatched waist, and a great travel partner. The list was getting longer and longer. It wasn’t until I was at my absolute wit’s end and needed a vacation for my mental health’s sake that I realized that I’m my own best travel partner.