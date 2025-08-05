Maybe Sydney Sweeney Is Exactly Who She Appears To Be

And it is boring to dissect the ad’s deliberate attention-seeking. Sweeney is hot, blonde, and better than you. How yawn-inducing. It’s what mainstream culture has been selling us for centuries. While I think we should probably be more outraged that Sweeney still speaks in a baby voice and can’t enunciate even though articulation is quite literally her job, I also can’t ignore the fact that this ad is indicative of the shift we’re seeing in Hollywood via America as a whole — away from inclusivity and sensitivity and barreling backwards towards exclusion and division without consequences. Someone who looks like Sydney Sweeney — who, let’s be clear, never stopped benefiting from the system — stands to benefit even more from this culture change. It’s no wonder she’s seemingly leading the charge.