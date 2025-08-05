Maybe Sydney Sweeney Is Exactly Who She Appears To Be
I agree that we’re thinking about Sydney Sweeney entirely too much... her burgeoning career hasn’t been interesting (or excellent) enough to warrant this much energy. But, like so many celebrities before her, Sweeney’s presence has become a stand-in for something greater than herself.
It’s unsurprising that, in the age of influencers and cast decisions determined by follower count, a celebrity would emerge that courts controversy and engagement like the industry is her algorithm.