CTRL+Femme — and people like MissHarvey — are proving women can frag out and flex beyond the game. Just consider Harvey’s on-stream beauty serve, which I’m not shy to fan about. I ask her what products she’s wearing (all while we carry our team on Inferno), and she lights up. “I’ve never been asked this question in an interview in my whole life!” Harvey exclaims. She swears by the Armani foundation and loves to play with ColourPop eyeshadow palettes. For this stream, she’s wearing six different shades.