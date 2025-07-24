I think cosplay is self-expression in a very niche form. Oftentimes people look at cosplay and they're like, "Oh, you're just dressing up in costumes, but it's not Halloween." Yada yada. Cosplay for me and for a lot of other people is craftsmanship. It is sitting down for hours and working on something, building something from hand, from scratch, altering things and I think a lot of people kind of forego the idea cuz it feels like silly costumes, but it takes a lot of the same craftsmanship as fashion does. Some of my favorite cosplayers do cosplay in a way that really meshes well with fashion because they'll take their character and then [remake it]. What if this was casual? What if they were just wearing something on the street? What would they look like?