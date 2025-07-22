Sterling K. Brown & Ernest Kingsley Jr. Lead A Joyful Rebellion In Washington Black

In the series, Medwin delivers a line that I loved and that can sum up the ethos of Washington Black: “Only way Black folk ‘gon climb this mountain is if we pull each other along.” This is said after an epic betrayal, and with the context the audience has of knowing Wash’s coming-of-age was tethered to a man (Titch) he never knew if he could trust, with the line between enslaver and mentor getting blurrier and blurrier. Wash’s real family is Kit, the woman who raised him, and Medwin and Miss Angie. It’s under their protection and through their love that he is able to be free to imagine, to create, and to defy the odds that were never in his favor. Wash’s rebellion is in his joy, and it was clear through spending time with the cast and team behind Washington Black, that the joyful rebellion was shared in the creation of this epic action adventure.