Love Island USA Needs An Overhaul Next Season
Love Island USA needs to figure out what it wants to be before returning for Season 8. Sunday night’s finale was proof. Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales’ historic win felt like the best case scenario for an ending featuring a break up (Huda and Chris), a couple brought together by production and audience influence (sorry, Nicolandria truthers), and a couple that seemed to be folks’ least favorite despite getting enough votes to make it to the finale (Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia).
Season 7 of Peacock’s No. 1 reality dating show was a hot mess, naturally, but it also felt like an identity crisis. And Sunday night’s two-hour season finale was a reflection of a series of questionable production decisions, weird audience engagement tactics, overzealous parasocial relationships, and problematic behavior. None of which are unique to this show, but this season’s record-breaking success played a huge role in both the peaks and pits — as contestant Nic Vansteenberghe would call them — of the stateside franchise.
Let’s review.
Love Island Season 7: There Were Some Peaks.
Amaya and Bryan became the first Latine couple to win Love Island USA. Them winning over fan adoration was a late twist as the two bombshells entered the villa at different points during the season and formed a connection a week prior to the finale. Their victory was largely due to Amaya’s popularity which rose astronomically throughout the season despite her sometimes over-the-top theatrics (LOTS of crying) that in the past have turned audiences off of contestants.
Once the season hit a point where there weren’t many couples with a genuine connection to root for, her authentic energy, bubbly personality and consistent one-liners made it easy to see that she would win it all no matter who she was paired up with. Bryan stepped in to defend her during the tension-filled “Standing on Business” challenge. This set him up to couple up with Amaya.
Season 7 earned record-breaking viewership with it becoming the second most-watched streaming original title, The Wrap reports, with new viewers making up for 39 percent of its audience. The show garnered over 1.2 billion minutes viewed across nine episodes in just its second week, according to Luminate's streaming data. That was reflected on social media as well with a 232 percent increase in TikTok engagement compared to last season. Its success created waves beyond virtual spaces, too, with numerous watch parties popping up across the country.
Love Island Season 7: The Pits Were Aplenty.
Out of the gate, it was evident that the show was chasing its own success after the happy accident of casting the perfect set of singles that made Season 6 a cultural phenomenon — so much so that the cast earned a spinoff, Love Island: Beyond The Villa. Many of the Season 8 contestants were content creators with sizable followings before they headed into the villa. Many islanders left social media handlers to take over their accounts while they were on the show, disconnected from the outside world.
The beginning of the six-week experiment felt like any other season packed with attractive singles, steamy conversations, jealousy and challenges that remind you why this show isn’t on cable. But viewers had an unprecedented amount of power this season, dictating which bombshells would break up couples and digging up old videos and posts of contestants — Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega — using racist language.
Audience influence was partly to blame for a lukewarm finale. None of the original couples from the show’s early days made it to the end. Amaya and Bryan were the only remaining couple who committed to each other. Only three of the eight contestants — Nic, Olandria Carthen, and Huda Mustafa — were islanders who entered on Day 1 with a majority of the finalists being bombshells.
One of the most talked about moments from the episode was Huda and Chris Seely breaking up during their final, hard to watch date. Their 11th hour split was a first for the show — though predictable for the rocky relationship that began after Casa Amor. Chris slept in Soul Ties instead of in the bed with Huda the final night, which may also be a first for the show.
While the drama was entertaining enough, it’s not the direction the show should be headed in. The show is, after all, called LOVE Island and this season lacked the thing the reality series is sold on: singles finding genuine connections and romance. We know most of these couples don’t last, but the final three couples from Season 6 are still going strong and part of the joy of that season was watching their relationships blossom. If producers and the audience had their way last season, who knows if Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi would be together?
What Should Change For Season 8? Less Viewer Intervention
The truth is that Season 7 just did too much. In an attempt to make this season bigger and better, production pulled out all of the stops. They sent the girls to Casa Amor for the first time, which was fine. But bringing everyone back from Casa into the main villa and having 24 people in the villa at the same time was chaotic and nearly impossible for viewers to remember who was who.
What really set off a spiral was producers giving viewers the ability to couple up bombshells with whomever they pleased. This created a canon event that split up Huda and Jeremiah Brown and gave the islanders the unspoken validity of kicking off those lucky enough to find someone they like enough to be with for more than a few days. Love Island became more about exploring everyone possible until the options were depleted (maybe also a reflection of real world dating). And if those decisions were based on strategy, it didn’t work for anyone hoping to make it to the end.
The audience had a lot of say outside of the voting windows as well, which led to only Yulissa and Cierra’s departure despite other contestants posting and reposting derogatory things about other races. There seemed to be a double standard in who was getting punished and who wasn’t. Moving forward, producers have to do a better job of vetting show candidates while also clearly defining what they find unacceptable. Love Island’s official stance on what moral standard their contestants need to meet isn’t clear since they have never explicitly stated their policy on racist comments and actions and only left viewers to assume. Plus, given the show’s history with racial bias — and this season’s edits — their Black singles and other contestants of color have gotten the short end of the stick.
Audiences stereotyped Olandria and Chelley Bissainthe as mean girls based off of editing bias and harmful tropes. Just last week, Buzzfeed Tasty shared an Instagram post stating that they would give Chelley a “knuckle sandwich,” promoting violence against a Black woman. If Love Island is going to stand up against bullying, then they need to be specific and call it what it is with their whole chest: racism.
A big appeal for viewers isn’t just the real-time factor of the show, but that they have a say in what goes on in the villa. And though this may be just a show to those watching at home, there are some real ethical questions it brings up as we’re ultimately playing with these people’s feelings with the click of a button. The producers already have enough of that power. Maybe it's best to keep the voting process very straight forward in the future.
Amaya and Bryan’s victory — as well as Kordell Beckham and Serena Page’s win in Season 6 — are indicative of what kind of stories win big on Love Island USA. It’s those that are between authentic individuals who have a genuine connection. Though most Love Island couples typically don’t stay together long after, it is, after all, the kind of escapist entertainment that should make us feel more positive emotions than negative, not the other way around.
My hot take is that Love Island USA should take a year off and figure its shit out before coming back. But after its most successful season to date, that’s very unlikely. Besides, the islanders could barely get out of the villa before the Season 8 call to audition was posted.
Like last season, viewers will get a chance to find closure with a Season 7 reunion, airing on Peacock on August 25. It will be hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen. Hopefully by then, we’ll know a little bit more definitively what the hell we just spent the last six weeks watching.
