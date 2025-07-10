Kiki Layne Is Her Own Secret Weapon In Netflix’s The Old Guard 2

“I have to connect to the belief that this is bigger than me, for me to continue to do this. This is a crazy industry. There's so many ups and downs. It breaks your heart more than it fills you with joy,” she said candidly. “It really is a tough time right now, and so that's the thing that I have to hold on to is that it's not about me, I perform, and obviously it feels good inside, but a performance is for an audience.”