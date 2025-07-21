I Could Never Stick With Journaling — So I Built An App That Makes It Easier

I created an app that makes journaling more accessible and flexible, adapting to people’s unique and everchanging ways of expressing themselves. Reflexion, which will soon be available in the Apple App Store, offers seven different input methods so you can journal in a way that best suits your needs on any given day. If you prefer writing, there’s of course text journaling. On days when speaking feels easier, you can voice record to express what’s on your mind or choose a video diary entry. For visual thinkers, you can draw freely on a built-in canvas using adjustable brush sizes and a variety of color palettes, including warm tones, pastels, neons, and more to match your mood. You can also upload handwritten notes; the app automatically scans the image and recognizes any text, to save it in the database. That way, even if you prefer to journal by hand on some days, you still have all your reflections in one centralized place. You can also upload photos and images that capture a reflection of your mood or moment, like in the early days of Instagram. And when your time or energy is low, there are mood sliders so you can quickly log how you’re feeling with just a few taps.