So many of them are my friends that I've known for so long. In passing on this journey, we always say the same thing to each other: “When are we going to work with each other?” So I tip my hat to Paramount and Gina Prince-Bythewood for assembling a juggernaut of a cast. We spent six months in Cape Town filming and we just wrapped. Every day, a new heavyweight would come in and just prove why they exist. You know, from Idris to Viola to Chiwetel to Regina to Cynthia. I could just say their first names and you know what time it is.