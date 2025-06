Yes, You Can Manifest Your Way To A Beyoncé Concert. I Did!

I’m not the only one who couldn’t get Cowboy Carter tickets and relied on hopes and prayers to get them in the building. On TikTok, you’ll find countless stories of Beyhive members who showed up to the stadium day of and made it inside. Even if you didn’t find your way from the razor aisle to a suite at Metlife Stadium, there are ways to manifest an experience at the best tour of the year. Pro tip: check for tickets as close to show time as possible (you can even call to upgrade for cheap!) and be prepared to roll with whatever seats are available. The videos this trend has produced show the JOY that comes from scoring Beyoncé tickets, so even if Ticketmaster did you dirty, and you still don’t have tickets for her upcoming dates, where there is a will there’s a way. Thankfully for me, I didn’t have to go through the stress of finding same-day tickets. I was able to wake up on the morning of Beyday knowing I was about to have an incredible night.