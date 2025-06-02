Yes, You Can Manifest Your Way To A Beyoncé Concert. I Did!

Like every other Beyoncé fan, the minute Cowboy Carter tickets dropped, I was ready to grab mine. But between high prices and the chaotic process of waiting forever in the digital queue, I had to cut my losses — or so I thought. Still, something in me refused to give up. I kept saying to myself (and honestly, to anyone who would listen), “I will make it to this tour somehow. God is going to make a way.” I was putting all that energy into the universe and was in full blown manifestation mode.
Fast forward a few weeks later, I was casually chatting with a coworker about Cowboy Carter, telling her how badly I wanted to go. And that’s when she dropped the magic words: “You know Flamingo has a suite, right? I can connect you.”
When I tell you, I got chills! Just a few weeks prior, I had bought a Flamingo razor on a random errand run and now here was the universe (and Flamingo!) coming through with an invite to their suite for the concert. This is proof that dreams and manifestations do come true.
This night was more than just another concert for me. It was a reminder that manifestation is real.
Even better, Flamingo’s new Anything But Dull campaign fits perfectly with the Cowboy Carter vibe. A week before the concert, they surprised us with a glam package stocked with goodies from their Glow Shave Collection, Body Moisture Trio, and Body Wax Kit. Self-care essentials to get us prepped and glowing for the big night.
I’m not the only one who couldn’t get Cowboy Carter tickets and relied on hopes and prayers to get them in the building. On TikTok, you’ll find countless stories of Beyhive members who showed up to the stadium day of and made it inside. Even if you didn’t find your way from the razor aisle to a suite at Metlife Stadium, there are ways to manifest an experience at the best tour of the year. Pro tip: check for tickets as close to show time as possible (you can even call to upgrade for cheap!) and be prepared to roll with whatever seats are available. The videos this trend has produced show the JOY that comes from scoring Beyoncé tickets, so even if Ticketmaster did you dirty, and you still don’t have tickets for her upcoming dates, where there is a will there’s a way. Thankfully for me, I didn’t have to go through the stress of finding same-day tickets. I was able to wake up on the morning of Beyday knowing I was about to have an incredible night.
Finding the perfect outfit became its own mission. All week, I scoured TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram for inspiration. I knew I wanted a western vibe, which helped narrow my choices. My final look consisted of a cowboy hat, a graphic tank top reading "cool it cowboy," cow-print denim jeans, and a Levi's denim jacket to finish the look.
On the day of the show, I linked up with the Flamingo team and fellow editors for a pre-game happy hour. Then we hopped on a party bus straight to MetLife Stadium. The vibes were already high, but walking into the Flamingo suite was next level. It was decked out with Beyoncé merch, more Flamingo treats, and the kind of energy you can only find at a Beyoncé concert.
I spent the night singing my heart out to every song. This was my fifth time seeing Beyoncé live and somehow, she still manages to leave me in awe every time. The vocals, the visuals, and the performance were all impeccable, of course. It’s Beyoncé! You feel her energy with every beat.
Looking back, this night was more than just another concert for me. It was a reminder that manifestation is real, that sometimes the universe (with a little help from your favorite razor brand!) will meet you halfway. Beyoncé said it best: “You won’t break my soul” — and you won’t break my belief in speaking things into existence, either.
