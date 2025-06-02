Megan Thee Stallion Wants You To Embrace Your Inner Anime Hottie

If you're tired of your vacation feeling like a mundane checklist of activities, Megan Thee Stallion and Airbnb are here to shake things up. As part of Airbnb's latest initiative to enhance travel experiences, the vacation rental site has expanded beyond booking people's homes through Airbnb Services and Airbnb Experiences. And kicking off Summer 2025 is the ultimate anime game day with Meg.
In the "Otaku Hottie Quest," 12 participants take on a series of five challenges in the Otakuverse, a dimension Megan created dimension where the Otaku Hottie journey begins. The players level up to new tasks like styling their own preppy anime school outfit, a "floor is lava" hidden treasure quest, and a one-on-one Mortal Kombat competition on Xbox Series X. Along the way they'll collect charms from Megan, their hottie senpai, to make prize Quest Bracelets to take home.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Bringing the Otaku Hottie Quest to life with Airbnb has been such an amazing process,” Megan told Refinery29. “Anime has always been a passion of mine, so I’m really excited for the Hotties to get a little taste of my world. It’s going to be an adventure that the Hotties are going to absolutely love.”
Services offers travelers all the same conveniences as a hotel, from spa treatments and personal training to private chefs and personal photographers. The best part of these offers is that you can enjoy them either at your Airbnb-booked trip or from the comfort of your own home. Meanwhile, Experiences introduces travelers to the lifestyles of locals so you can skip general group tours of touristy spots. All Experiences activities are exclusively designed for Airbnb, like touring the Notre-Dame Cathedral with restoration architect Axelle Ponsonnet, making ramen with an award-winning chef in Japan, and journeying into an anime world designed by our favorite Hot Girl.
We had a quick chat with Megan about her love for anime, what to expect from the Otakuverse, and more.
Refinery29: What are your top 5 favorite anime?
Megan Thee Stallion: They change all the time, but right now, I just finished Solo Leveling. So I would have to say Solo Leveling is number one right now. JJK [Jujutsu Kaisen], InuYasha, Hunter x Hunter, and My Hero Academia.
How does Airbnb's new Otakuverse experience create the ultimate Hot Girl Summer?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Well, to all my hotties that like anime, basically the experience is them going through quests, and we play Mortal Kombat and we eat ramen. There's a challenge where they can't touch the floors — that's really crazy. They really just get to step into my world with me and it's really going to be insane. You have never really done anything like this in real life.
It's really amazing to be able to introduce us to this experience because a lot of Black people never used to feel comfortable openly embracing Japanese culture.
But the thing is, Black women have always loved anime. I just think A) If you're a baddie and you like anime, people don't believe you. Which is crazy because how are you not allowing me to enjoy this experience because I'm cute? And then, people never championed Black people who like anime. They were like, 'Oh, you're a nerd, you're weird.'
R29: Which ties into the fact that we don't want people putting us in a box as a monolith.
It's like I don't get it. What do you want from us?!
Selected fans will join Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles on June 12. In the meantime, there are a ton of other special offers to check out to get the most out of your PTO days this summer. We're starting with an at-home deep tissue massage.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT