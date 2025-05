Through The Rain, Beyoncé Poured Light Into Black Girlhood At The Cowboy Carter Tour

Knowing this, I was prepared for my own waterworks, but when I saw that the forecast for the May 28 show at MetLife Stadium, I was not ready for the impending, very real, relentless showers. I admittedly got irritated. I had been excited about this tour since it was announced in February and reading Editor Dontaira Terrell’s piece about her experience at the show the first night had me even more hype. But as I put my cowboy hat over my poncho and trekked my boots through the parking lot puddles, I had to remind myself that seeing Beyoncé perform (my eighth time!) was the reward — even if it did rain during the entire concert.