Amanda Batula Is Booked, Busy & Not Worried About Summer House Rumors

"I was told by one of the crew members, ‘Oh, Amanda, you're going to like your seat,' thinking that like I was on the end, because that would be somewhere that I'd like to be sat,” Batula laughs. "And when I walked out, like being right next to [Cohen], I was like, I'm either in big trouble and I did something really wrong or I'm being rewarded. I think I was more shocked than everyone else that saw the leak of the seating arrangement. It was crazy. I was not expecting to sit there… but it was great for me. I had a great time."