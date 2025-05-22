Lush Is An Ethical Beauty Brand You Can Trust. Just Ask Dylan Mulvaney

When Bird talks about how the brand chooses their ingredients (like sourcing Tagua nuts in Ecuador for their scrubs), she lights up. And when she details how Lush vets which grassroots organizations to give to, she’s even more passionate. “We have an in-house team that's dedicated to vetting those organizations and ensuring that the money is going to go to places where it's going to make the biggest impact.” The 100 million dollars that has been donated over the last 30 years has all been distributed amongst 19,000 different ones. Lush actually employs an ethics director (Hilary Jones, a former activist and campaigner), which is not something all beauty brands can say. And what does Bird say to the critics who think Lush should stay in its lane and be less outspoken? “It’s important,” she says plainly. “I think it matters who says it, as long as it's genuine, as long as it's the truth, as long as it's not greenwashing information to tell you what is going on and what governments don’t want you to know that you really should know. If there's something that you can do about it, do it. If a million people make that one small change, it's actually a big change. And we've got all our windows and billboards to the world to be able to pass those messages on, and then a customer or person walking past can think, ‘Do I want to know more about that?’”