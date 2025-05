Can We Just Let Angel Reese Play Basketball?

Clark had a similar sentiment. "Let's not make it something that it's not," the Fever point guard said . "It was just a good play on the basketball. I'm not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that's up to their discretion. It's a take foul to put them at the free throw line. I've watched a lot of basketball in my life; that's exactly what it was. I wasn't trying to do anything malicious. That's not the type of player I am."